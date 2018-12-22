Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by 32.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 347,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 710,738 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.31M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in 58.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.89 million shares traded or 71.09% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 3,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.17M, up from 69,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank upgraded 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Tuesday, August 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Credit Agricole. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 11 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 5. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of WUBA in report on Friday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WUBA in report on Wednesday, December 14 to “Hold” rating. Benchmark upgraded 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Friday, March 9 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was initiated by HSBC.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $11.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17,759 shares to 42,924 shares, valued at $85.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical G by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,813 shares to 2,446 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,428 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M. On Monday, October 22 Khan Mehmood sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 168,295 shares. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 8. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 23 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by S&P Research. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.