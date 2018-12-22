A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 53.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 8,100 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock declined 18.17%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 6,911 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 15,011 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 484,656 shares traded or 77.42% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI)

Among 6 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rating on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $52 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, October 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, July 2 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, October 29 to “Positive”. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55 New Target: $56 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $55 New Target: $52 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $65 New Target: $68 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $65 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $62 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $54 New Target: $61 Maintain

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 8.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Significant Upside After Railcar Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “With ‘integrity and respect,’ a top Oregon CFO gets a promotion – Portland Business Journal” published on August 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) – How Greenbrier’s Saudi JV Will Expand Its Middle East Presence – Benzinga” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Expands With Majority Stake In Turkey’s Rayvag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GreenBrier Companies: Setting Up Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $165,150 worth of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) shares were sold by Manning Anne. Comstock Brian J sold 5,000 shares worth $289,902. 9,954 shares were sold by RITTENBAUM MARK J, worth $510,641.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 3.59% more from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 71,613 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 21,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Communication L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Vantage Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.02% or 19,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,423 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 87,550 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 146 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 287,727 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 242,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc accumulated 62,463 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors holds 8,133 shares. Dean Mgmt holds 0.83% or 19,628 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 842,362 shares traded or 81.14% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 16.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.10 million activity. Wallace William S had sold 90 shares worth $16,281. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $979,020 was made by MUTRYN THOMAS A on Tuesday, September 4. $94,500 worth of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was sold by Johnson Gregory G. PHILLIPS WARREN R sold $28,260 worth of stock or 146 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold CACI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 21.36 million shares or 0.07% less from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Mngmt reported 2,478 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 18,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). New York-based Amer Intll Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.07% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 16,027 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 4,923 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 98,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,700 shares. Parametric Associate Llc invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 243 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has 2,084 shares. Janney Capital Management owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,409 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.09% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 11,000 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Shake Shack Inc stake by 44,800 shares and now owns 62,900 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering CACI International (NYSE:CACI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. CACI International had 8 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $210 target in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Noble Financial on Friday, August 17 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 17.