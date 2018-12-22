Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99M, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 79,105 shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,574 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.62M, down from 159,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, June 1 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, September 25 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, March 22. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,200 shares to 103,195 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 179,295 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 216,866 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.91% or 72,731 shares. Aviva Pcl invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cedar Hill Associate Lc holds 14,018 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 9,489 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 25,075 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 239,300 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Company has 1.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 68,630 shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.9% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.49% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Whittier Tru owns 212,232 shares. Agf Invests America Incorporated reported 1.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reilly Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,305 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Schumacher Laura J. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million worth of stock. $99,909 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40 million on Wednesday, December 12. $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 61,920 shares to 118 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 613,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,426 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 6,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated holds 213,312 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 64,203 shares. Sei Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 85,324 shares. Kemper Corp accumulated 228,737 shares. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 21,950 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13% stake. The Minnesota-based Punch And Assoc Invest has invested 0.12% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). 288,866 were accumulated by Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) or 14,201 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 270,380 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 2 shares.