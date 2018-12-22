Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 10,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, down from 74,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480,000, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50 million on Tuesday, December 11. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88 million. 1,013 shares valued at $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, December 12. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, December 4 Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 94,140 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lilly’s Taltz beats Humira in head-to-head psoriatic arthritis study – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana-based Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Company reported 32,875 shares stake. Howland Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 26,424 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 10,731 shares. Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 114,717 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornerstone Cap invested in 2.67% or 185,813 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 300,278 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Middleton & Company Ma owns 142,899 shares. Field And Main State Bank accumulated 11,830 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Ltd Liability Co holds 22,737 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.93% or 105,847 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 1 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 28. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. Atlantic Securities initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $59 target in Friday, December 18 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 29 report. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, January 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Hold” on Friday, June 1.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc, which manages about $279.89 million and $111.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,851 shares to 19,923 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) November DARTs Decrease 9% From October – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade (ETFC) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.82M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. LAWSON RODGER A also bought $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. The insider WEINREICH JOSHUA bought 5,725 shares worth $299,588. Healy James P bought $226,791 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 1,943 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $100,072 were bought by Simonich Brent.

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $58 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 29 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4300 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley.