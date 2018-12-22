Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 36.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 71,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 265,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.73 million, up from 193,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 4.68M shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.81M, down from 97,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 71,560 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 147,002 shares. Amer Group Inc owns 129,581 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 167,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerce National Bank has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,118 shares. Moreover, Systematic Finance LP has 0.26% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12,789 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.22M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.04% or 362,009 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.24% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 232,914 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 4,692 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 565,789 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Secs has 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,418 shares. Twin Capital Management stated it has 5,822 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 55,535 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $33.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,760 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of A in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 7. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of A in report on Thursday, July 13 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. The rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 10. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by BTIG Research. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. $1.35M worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares were sold by McMullen Michael R.. Gonsalves Rodney had sold 1,500 shares worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28. 2,876 shares valued at $197,294 were sold by CLARK PAUL N on Thursday, September 13. Grau Dominique sold $658,748 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. TILTON GLENN F bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. $8.81M worth of stock was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50M on Tuesday, December 11. 60,000 shares valued at $5.40 million were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. Shares for $4.88M were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $267.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 28,892 shares to 62,114 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 23 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 23. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “” rating given on Monday, September 28 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lynch And Associates In invested in 1.8% or 56,304 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Company holds 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 783 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 505,262 shares. Opus accumulated 66,900 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 5,321 were accumulated by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Advisors Ltd reported 1,059 shares stake. Cleararc invested in 45,237 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,200 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Co invested in 0.43% or 5,075 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Limited has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horseman Mngmt reported 21,000 shares.