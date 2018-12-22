Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 29.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.04 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 28.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 9,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.96 million, up from 32,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, September 9 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, January 18. Piper Jaffray upgraded New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Monday, October 19 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 20. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Mkt Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 23 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight”. Nomura initiated New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trust Invest Advsrs holds 1.47% or 80,325 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc invested in 6,500 shares. 529,019 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Stifel reported 353,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt has 4.69% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,364 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1,089 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Park Natl Oh invested in 0.03% or 26,500 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 6,290 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 75,706 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 39,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 1.71M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 16,843 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $341.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 40,000 shares to 45,800 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.21 million activity.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95 million for 6.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, June 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 23. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by TheStreet. Goldman Sachs downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 26.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,862 shares to 356,329 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,755 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50 million. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88 million. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40M on Wednesday, December 12. $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Llc invested in 32,843 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co owns 42,573 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & owns 21,331 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Investment holds 0.93% or 30,109 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 202,049 shares. Yorktown Research Company holds 19,800 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 6,765 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0.05% or 5,093 shares. 296,747 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 5,275 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,750 shares. 26,087 are held by M&R Capital Mngmt. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,810 shares.