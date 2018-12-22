Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 81.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 163,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,128 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99M, up from 202,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.14M shares traded or 335.40% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 16.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $502,000, down from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grassi Invest Management invested 1.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Orbis Inv Mngmt (Us) Limited Liability Company reported 9.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sonata Capital Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 3,420 shares. 325,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Capital Ltd Partnership. Lynch And Associate In reported 56,304 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,104 shares. Contravisory Invest Incorporated reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 17,929 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,046 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 52,904 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 18,979 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has 2,758 shares. 14,393 were accumulated by Halsey Assocs Ct.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 2 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, January 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 16. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 28 report. As per Sunday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 5.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,910 shares to 7,444 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40M on Wednesday, December 12. $1.50 million worth of stock was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. Shares for $3.82 million were sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.86, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold RVT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.91 million shares or 120.76% more from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 392,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch And Inv Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 205,960 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 41,467 shares. Fmr Llc owns 1 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 67,160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fca Tx holds 0.07% or 10,954 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 33,125 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs has 0.21% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 421,477 shares. 14,216 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Lc. Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 141,655 shares. General Amer stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 147,756 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 37,007 shares stake.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $638,111 activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider DENNEEN JOHN E bought $78,950. Shares for $37,114 were bought by HOGLUND PETER K on Monday, July 9. OBRIEN G PETER had bought 667 shares worth $10,225. ROYCE CHARLES M bought $407,563 worth of stock. MEHLMAN ARTHUR S bought 1,352 shares worth $20,726. CLARK CHRISTOPHER D had bought 5,390 shares worth $82,629.