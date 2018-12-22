Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69M shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22,981 shares. Eam holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 85,985 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,547 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 10,215 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 5,403 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 404 shares. 561,188 are held by Ashford Cap Mgmt. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 18,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,488 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 22,665 shares. Driehaus accumulated 33,600 shares. 9,786 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Co. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 7,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 170,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 8,475 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $491.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 27,539 shares to 103,593 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Among 8 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, June 9 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Friday, March 9 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Tuesday, December 12 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, November 1. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Northland Capital.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $52,510 activity. Shares for $200,510 were bought by Murley Robert S.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.12M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations: Penalties To Exceed $100 Million And Undisclosed ‘Domino Effect’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host a Business Update Conference Call Today, December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) And Fraud: Here’s What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on September 12, 2017. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 18, 2015 : CTAS, WSM, SLW, JBL, CLC, MLHR, GES, SCVL, SAND, TLYS, HIIQ, GOMO – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2015 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Provides Business Update for Q4 2018 Ahead of Analyst Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 30. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Sunday, October 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, April 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $63 target. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 23 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, September 28 to “Hold” rating.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $530.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,475 shares to 155,570 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie terminates enrollment in late-stage study of Rova-T in lung cancer on safety signal; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib for Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provident Tru Company reported 15,978 shares. North Star Management reported 0.64% stake. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 73,108 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Holderness Investments Co invested in 0.66% or 15,483 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,275 shares. Invesco reported 3.38M shares. Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 505,262 shares. Cortland Associates Mo holds 0.03% or 2,334 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 9,053 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cypress has 2.71% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 151,169 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 73,553 shares. Sonata Gp Inc reported 3,420 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 66,818 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40 million. $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J. On Thursday, November 29 Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 42,450 shares. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.