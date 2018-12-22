Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,190 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $442,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,499 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.96M, down from 110,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 1.95M shares traded or 57.83% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $964.48 million activity. Another trade for 17,589 shares valued at $1.81M was made by LITTLE PATRICIA A on Monday, September 24. $214,640 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was bought by Tillemans Todd W. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $478.35M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $3.12M were sold by WALLING KEVIN R on Friday, August 17. 4.50 million shares valued at $478.35 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 23 analysts covering The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. The Hershey Company had 81 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Wednesday, August 12. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 24. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 105.90 million shares or 1.16% less from 107.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 23.30% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSY’s profit will be $266.46 million for 20.85 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Bernstein. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, September 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 2 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 15. Berenberg maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Edward Jones. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, October 18 report.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $258.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 152 shares to 535 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).