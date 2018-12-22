Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 30.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 36,100 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 21.45%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 80,914 shares with $11.95 million value, down from 117,014 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $13.98B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58M shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobr (PBR) stake by 2379.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 2.34 million shares as Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobr (PBR)’s stock rose 24.82%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 2.44M shares with $29.43M value, up from 98,311 last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobr now has $78.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 21.22 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 41.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 25/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.0667 FROM BRL2.0576; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS CO. CUTTING DIESEL PRICE ONLY; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Petrobras names Engie PB for TAG sale; 30/04/2018 – ALPEK SAYS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF PETROBRAS’S SUAPE, CITEPE; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS COULD REVIEW PROJECTS IN RIO STATE IF NO REPETRO: CEO; 30/05/2018 – DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY AT PETROBRAS SAYS AUTHORITIES HAVE TOLD COMPANY ITS INDEPENDENCE IS PRESERVED; 13/03/2018 – PETROBRAS GETS CADE APPROVAL FOR RONCADOR STAKE SALE TO STATOIL; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI FLUMINENSE BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – Swiss Opened 100 Criminal Proceedings Tied to Petrobras Scandal; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AMP in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) rating on Friday, August 17. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $145 target. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMP in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cls Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 59 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa stated it has 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mariner Limited Company reported 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moreover, Brant Point Ltd Liability Com has 1% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 1.83 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1,130 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 48,112 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 35,108 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 4 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding holds 30 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.74% or 209,448 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 earnings per share, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53M for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 348,951 shares to 613,851 valued at $36.57 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 58,700 shares and now owns 281,600 shares. Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) was raised too.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 251,100 shares to 296,000 valued at $17.63 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Norbord Inc (NBRXF) stake by 28,298 shares and now owns 2.31 million shares. Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) was reduced too.