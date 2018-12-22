Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) stake by 2.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 19,568 shares as Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 876,782 shares with $105.70M value, down from 896,350 last quarter. Usana Health Sciences Inc now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 201,153 shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has risen 69.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 22/05/2018 – USANA remains on top after taking home multiple local and international awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55

ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT UNSPONSORED AD (OTCMKTS:AAGRY) had an increase of 50% in short interest. AAGRY’s SI was 300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3 days are for ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT UNSPONSORED AD (OTCMKTS:AAGRY)’s short sellers to cover AAGRY’s short positions. It closed at $3.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the palm oil business in Indonesia. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm provides crude palm oil and its derivatives, palm kernel and its derivatives, and other products. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. It manages a total area of 290,961 hectares of oil palm plantations.

More notable recent PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (OTCMKTS:AAGRY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Happens To Sears Stock In Bankruptcy? – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immense Upside Contrarian Play In This German Conglomerate – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “iHeartMedia Files Bankruptcy – Suitors Welcomed – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (OTCMKTS:AAGRY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amniofix Injectable Reimbursement: The Sky Is Falling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tolls Ahead: If You Gotta Pay ‘Em You Might As Well Collect ‘Em – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 sales for $66.79 million activity. 5,838 shares valued at $759,400 were sold by Guest Kevin on Thursday, September 13. $312,204 worth of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) shares were sold by Brown Jim. Shares for $3.62M were sold by Gull Global Ltd. $1.90M worth of stock was sold by SINNOTT ROBERT A on Thursday, August 16. WENTZ MYRON W had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.07M. $32,399 worth of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was sold by Foukas Joshua on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 282 shares valued at $32,018 was made by FULLER GILBERT A on Monday, November 5.

More notable recent USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “It’s Of-fish-ial — USANA Earns Seal of Approval for Omega-3 Supplement – GuruFocus.com” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “USANA Expands Into Summer Space, Becomes Official Supplement Supplier Of USA Wrestling – PRNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “USANA Health Q3 sales up 13%; earnings up 30%; guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USANA’s (USNA) CEO Kevin Guest on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USANA Health Sciences Reports Results for Third Quarter 2018; Updates 2018 Outlook; Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold USNA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 3.88% less from 12.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 14,925 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 34,212 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Geode Limited Liability Corp stated it has 186,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 57,082 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 31,149 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 2,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 11,584 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.08% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) or 46,154 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 17,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 95,888 shares to 119,636 valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3. It also upped Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 149,330 shares and now owns 156,319 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.