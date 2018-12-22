Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 13.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 50,600 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 20.84%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 331,300 shares with $15.69M value, down from 381,900 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $10.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 13.11M shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Belmont Bancorp (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.75, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 21 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Belmont Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.51 million shares, down from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Belmont Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 19 New Position: 2.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $260.84 million. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 47,153 shares traded. BSB Bancorp, Inc. (BLMT) has risen 1.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. for 850,422 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 323,800 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 0.58% invested in the company for 12,822 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.51% in the stock. Ativo Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,010 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. MURPHY JAMES J also sold $580,993 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Friday, November 30. $49.22 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. 30,000 shares were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J, worth $1.32M on Monday, December 3. Scolnick Kathryn R. had sold 10,577 shares worth $561,850 on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag has 129,102 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 13,624 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 7,840 shares. Diligent Ltd Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 25,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 33,269 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc stated it has 264,239 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 0.02% stake. Regions Financial owns 1,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13D Mngmt Limited Com invested in 228,485 shares or 2.98% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.64% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Among 5 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Seagate Technology had 6 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Negative” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. RBC Capital Markets maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) rating on Monday, November 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $50 target. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) stake by 1.47 million shares to 2.04M valued at $286.41 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 134,751 shares and now owns 159,751 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) was raised too.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 8.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.48 per share. STX’s profit will be $389.22M for 6.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.