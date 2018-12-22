Among 9 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 10 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, November 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Monday, July 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JMP Securities. See Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $57 Initiates Coverage On

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $66 New Target: $60 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $66 New Target: $62 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $61 New Target: $55 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59 New Target: $54 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $58 New Target: $68 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

26/07/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $56 Upgrade

02/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $66 Downgrade

Adams Express Company increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 65.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 246,600 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Adams Express Company holds 625,300 shares with $30.42M value, up from 378,700 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laffer Invs reported 19,435 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Management stated it has 29,058 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 357.58M shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il reported 77,560 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Btr Cap Inc reported 0.05% stake. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.56M shares. Court Place Advsr Lc has invested 2.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Amer Incorporated has 2.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Magnetar Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,461 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. 68,308 shares valued at $3.24M were sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A.. $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million was sold by Robbins Charles. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Adams Express Company decreased Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 27,500 shares to 59,000 valued at $11.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stake by 41,400 shares and now owns 125,100 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 45.53 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.10 million shares traded or 94.24% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 2.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M