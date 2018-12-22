Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 50.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 80,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,101 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 159,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 1.93 million shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 23.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 10.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 91,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 769,635 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.86M, down from 860,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 1.11M shares traded or 177.25% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 25.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold AYR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 0.94% more from 43.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 1.17 million shares. 37,087 are owned by American Intl Gru Incorporated. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Northern Tru reported 714,890 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 741,767 shares. Comerica Bank owns 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 145,556 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Raymond James & Assoc holds 737,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Yorktown And Rech Co Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citadel Llc has 721,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Com Il has 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. AYR’s profit will be $48.80 million for 6.33 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Aircastle had 46 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, October 16. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Outperform”. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 27 to “Outperform”. Citigroup initiated Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) on Friday, December 8 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) rating on Wednesday, November 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $25 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, November 2.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 52,080 shares to 511,600 shares, valued at $25.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 895,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Among 5 analysts covering Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Brookfield Property Partners had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 11. Mizuho upgraded Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) on Monday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) rating on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $26.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 5 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 13 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

