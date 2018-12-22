Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Micron Technology (MU) stake by 10.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 19,185 shares as Micron Technology (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 166,156 shares with $7.52B value, down from 185,341 last quarter. Micron Technology now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 4 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera Communications had 4 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $36 target in Friday, July 27 report. See Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) latest ratings:

19/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $28 New Target: $35 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $39 New Target: $36 Maintain

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $5.11 million activity. $315,862 worth of stock was sold by LANG BRENT D. on Tuesday, August 7. The insider JOHNSON PAUL T sold $593,696. $152,000 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was sold by O’KEEFE SHARON on Tuesday, November 27. McMullen John N also sold $1.36 million worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $59,416 was made by JANZEN HOWARD E on Friday, December 7. $93,249 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was sold by Carlen Douglas Alan on Wednesday, August 15.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR on Friday, July 20. On Monday, July 2 the insider SWITZ ROBERT E sold $5.40M.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Micron Technology had 16 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, October 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

