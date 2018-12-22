One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, up from 118,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 27.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 20,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.17 billion, up from 76,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 18 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 5,229 shares to 214,565 shares, valued at $28.21B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,352 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh owns 28,201 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Essex Svcs Inc invested in 0.49% or 8,327 shares. Smith Salley has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,090 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Na stated it has 5,724 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. M stated it has 950 shares. 710 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited. 9,660 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Mcf Advisors owns 46 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 2,500 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,751 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Co holds 1,617 shares. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Company owns 146,770 shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. 3,065 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Shares for $2.73M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. $2.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cutter Comm Brokerage Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company holds 12,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 284,299 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co accumulated 17.92 million shares. Sterling Ltd Company holds 271,876 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3,600 were reported by Cardinal Capital Management. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 284,919 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.8% or 1.34 million shares. Westfield Com LP holds 0.02% or 97,930 shares. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 115,729 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 193,522 shares. Moreover, Honeywell Intl has 1.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 926,900 shares. Retirement Planning owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,559 shares.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $553.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,421 shares to 29,659 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 16,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,417 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).