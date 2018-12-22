Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 160.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, up from 32,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 10.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.08M, down from 95,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $771.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 12,276 shares to 126,165 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney holds 0.02% or 971 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.09% or 144,744 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.16% stake. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & owns 13,797 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 47,369 shares. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank Trust has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 50,485 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Company. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 92,240 shares. Rockland Tru reported 2,727 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barbara Oil Co invested in 6,000 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Main Street Rech Lc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 63,209 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, June 21. On Wednesday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, December 11 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Stephens. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 15 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Highest-Growth Stocks in Today’s Market – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 2,955 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $665,998. $2.73 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Finance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 846,167 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny has 190,734 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 31,825 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 4,800 were accumulated by Ycg Ltd. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 133,150 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 101,300 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Cap Interest Invsts invested in 31.64 million shares. Argent Tru stated it has 241,837 shares. Plancorp has 34,461 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 78,391 shares or 1.12% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fort Point Llc owns 12,684 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 12, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. Cowen & Co upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, October 20. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $43 target. Cowen & Co maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, August 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $4300 target. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Wednesday, November 25 to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar successful in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.