First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 94.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $947,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.44M, down from 40,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $746,558 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 20. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million. Ricks David A had bought 75 shares worth $19,607 on Monday, September 24.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares to 12,580 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,207 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY).

