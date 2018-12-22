Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 78.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,080 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $819,000, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 689,766 shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event

Swedbank increased its stake in Adobe Systems In (ADBE) by 0.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 4,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $492.60M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Adobe Systems In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 40 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Ironwood Financial Limited Co owns 58 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated holds 1.78% or 5,022 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 16,945 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,879 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 110,614 were accumulated by Sandhill Capital Partners Llc. Td Capital Mngmt Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 101 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,065 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,800 shares. New Amsterdam Llc holds 1,782 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge LP reported 0.69% stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M was sold by Rencher Bradley. Shares for $2.73M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Ricks David A had bought 75 shares worth $19,607 on Monday, September 24.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. On Sunday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Pivotal Research. Pacific Crest maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Barclays Capital.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 70,262 shares to 768,867 shares, valued at $98.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 108,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,729 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Lowered to $195 at Mizuho Securities; Remains Bullish – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc (Aet) (NYSE:AET) by 1,579 shares to 29,436 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares In(Ciu) (CIU) by 15,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,088 shares, and cut its stake in Eafe Index(Efa) (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold WEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 39.84 million shares or 3.73% less from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Llc invested in 405 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department holds 0.05% or 3,273 shares. 1,460 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Ameriprise Financial owns 343,705 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 26,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.76% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 55,662 shares. City Holdings owns 32 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 22,132 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,599 shares. Forward Lc, California-based fund reported 2,690 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 27,114 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 76,589 shares.