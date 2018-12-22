Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 20.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 22,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 1.87 million shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 26.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 10,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $162.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF) by 10,448 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (ITR) by 203,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,862 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. On Monday, August 27 Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,000 shares. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock or 166,695 shares. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $712.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 11,350 shares to 93,099 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 35,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $13,559 activity. On Friday, August 17 the insider TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.82M for 32.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

