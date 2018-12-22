New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.83 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 791,949 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 220.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 29,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,339 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $608,000, up from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 2.73M shares traded or 91.32% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 21.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress

Among 8 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 17 analyst reports since February 2, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 20. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 8. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Thursday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. Seaport Global initiated it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, April 13 report. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 12.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 42,405 shares to 22,696 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 60,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,653 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $896,183 activity. Maduck Sean also sold $1.14M worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares. FISHMAN ROBERT S sold $120,686 worth of stock. Shares for $4.13M were sold by BELANOFF JOSEPH K. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Robb Gary Charles sold $475,153.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold CORT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 86.70 million shares or 1.74% more from 85.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 153,196 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 10,000 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 2,207 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has 8,144 shares. 178,900 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Cim Lc invested in 10,973 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares. 1.09 million are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 64,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 57,101 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Victory Cap stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 20,000 shares. First Advsr LP accumulated 76,108 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Affimed Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AFMD in report on Tuesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of AFMD in report on Friday, August 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets initiated Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on Tuesday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 4 by Wells Fargo.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $549.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 22,350 shares to 172,350 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.