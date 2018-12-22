Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 52.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 73,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53 million, down from 139,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 56.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 281,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,941 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.45 million, up from 497,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 2.35M shares traded or 70.29% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has risen 30.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc Del (NYSE:GPS) by 32,322 shares to 456,139 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,492 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. LOWE WILLIAM M JR sold 100,000 shares worth $1.90 million. LOOF PER OLOF sold 10,000 shares worth $254,002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold KEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 3.73% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 379,223 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 190,500 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 41,299 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested in 312,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 55,516 shares. 223,900 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Lc. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0.08% or 58,131 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 79,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 8.17M shares. Horseman Cap Ltd reported 62,000 shares. Bailard owns 0.04% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 34,600 shares. 18,167 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 186,917 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt. 11,530 were reported by Ls Limited Liability Company. Webster State Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Among 3 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kemet had 9 analyst reports since May 23, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) rating on Friday, February 2. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24.75 target. The stock of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold”. As per Monday, May 23, the company rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, May 14. The stock of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Water Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 108,479 shares or 7.18% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.41% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0.02% or 274,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 51,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Finance has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 550 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.42% or 44,200 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 323,820 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 14,038 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 140,429 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.08% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 30,822 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $71.0 target. Jefferies maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Sunday, December 10. SunTrust maintained the shares of AOS in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyCorp on Monday, May 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 3 report.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $287.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 18,646 shares to 107,957 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 18.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AOS’s profit will be $120.66 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.39% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.