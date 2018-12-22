Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 514,801 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.48M, down from 523,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08 million shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 23.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 126,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.04M, down from 535,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (Prn) by 800,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 217,087 shares to 882,191 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.