Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 8.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 36,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,790 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.20 million, up from 447,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.71 million shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 17,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,225 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, up from 88,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30 million shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.39M shares. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 1.05M shares. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.17% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Garrison Bradford And Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 23,950 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp holds 0.09% or 157,747 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 25,786 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd stated it has 94,557 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 286,647 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zweig holds 264,591 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 135,857 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Beach Investment Ltd Llc invested in 30,310 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 96,568 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf Inc invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $646.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 4,520 shares to 550,780 shares, valued at $76.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Baer Marc H, worth $462,236 on Tuesday, August 21. Shares for $281,421 were sold by Poerschke John D. Levy Grant A also sold $676,973 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,297 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $156.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 14,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

