Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Analysts See $1.87 EPS; Spectrum Capital Trust I Has 1.79 Sentiment

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $1.87 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.47% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. APD’s profit would be $410.56M giving it 20.75 P/E if the $1.87 EPS is correct. After having $2.00 EPS previously, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s analysts see -6.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39 million shares traded or 180.37% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.24, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 93 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 52 decreased and sold stakes in Spectrum Capital Trust I. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 59.79 million shares, down from 60.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spectrum Capital Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 29.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought 20,000 shares worth $3.20M.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Why Should You Add Air Products (APD) to Your Portfolio? – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.07 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Elm Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Greenleaf invested in 0% or 1,330 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt has 11,082 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 903 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 26,971 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y accumulated 1,900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fruth Mngmt holds 1.69% or 25,067 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 854,110 shares. Indiana Trust And Mngmt holds 0.24% or 3,094 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gradient Invs Ltd Com reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 73,809 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.41M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.94% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 227,486 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 396,484 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has 1.12% invested in the company for 170,400 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 213,300 shares.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.