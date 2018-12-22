Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. ZEN’s SI was 5.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 5.64 million shares previously. With 2.21M avg volume, 3 days are for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)’s short sellers to cover ZEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.68 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 72.10% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

As reported in an electronic report that was filled with the D.C. based-SEC on 21-12-2018, Alan Braverman, Sr EVP – General Counsel & Secy of Walt Disney Co and an insider, made a sale of 1,308 shares of the company and paid for these approx $142,310 U.S Dollars at an average price-per-share of $108.8. He also sold 4,623 shares with a total value of about $508,992 USD in the last 30 days. Alan Braverman currently has in hand 120,419 shares which make up exactly 0.01% of the California-based company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. 768 shares valued at $80,141 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Monday, July 2.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $124.86’s average target is 19.80% above currents $104.22 stock price. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 26.40 million were reported by Fmr Limited Co. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18.36M shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp owns 378,879 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 11,204 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Wealth Advisors owns 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,522 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.74 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The California-based Windward Mngmt Ca has invested 2.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has 10,270 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Baskin Inc has 3.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 143,706 shares. Madison Invest Holdings, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,197 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 154,132 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Visionary Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 4,099 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zendesk had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZEN in report on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) rating on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $70 target.