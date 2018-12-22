Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 55.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $232.99 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31 million shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 85.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 8,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $226,000, down from 10,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATVI Stock: Hereâ€™s What to Watch in Activision Blizzard Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Video Game Stocks that Investors are Turning Off – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision (ATVI) Hits 52-Week High on Franchise Strength – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision: Press ‘A’ To Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard: Let The Games Begin! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 4 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 28 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Monday, July 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6600 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 9 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, February 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Monday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 131,560 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 55,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management invested in 0.16% or 177,784 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prns has 11,000 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 1,400 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 25,296 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 2.25M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.25% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Co holds 1.25% or 633,034 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 129 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 187,438 shares stake. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 1.46% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.1% stake.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 240,000 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $232.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of stock. 2,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 792,015 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lau Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,263 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,745 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,179 shares. The California-based Poplar Forest Capital Lc has invested 3.73% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Illinois-based Bruce Company has invested 4.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 426,432 were reported by First Republic Inv Management Inc. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vista Incorporated owns 1,667 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 8,506 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 2,428 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 4.84% or 77,753 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 21,520 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 87,258 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 133,756 shares to 795,179 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.