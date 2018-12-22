Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 315,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08 billion, down from 12.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 54958.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 8.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $758.51 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 19,734 shares to 137,122 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 14,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,860 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc starts 10 semi names at Sector Weight – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $72.5 target in Friday, June 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Wednesday, September 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. B. Riley & Co maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, March 1. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, October 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reik And Co Lc holds 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,025 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.04% or 49,055 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 82,945 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Washington Trust accumulated 117,140 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regions Corporation has 99,724 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 35,600 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,765 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 684,336 shares. Highbridge Limited Company owns 32,676 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 8,037 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,013 shares. New York-based Amer Intl has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 11,742 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Lc stated it has 9,246 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold $243,886 worth of stock. 2,700 shares were sold by SEIF MARGARET K, worth $250,587 on Monday, October 1. $685,411 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Hassett Joseph. 4,595 shares were sold by Real Peter, worth $443,096. STATA RAY sold 10,000 shares worth $900,140.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Standpoint Research. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, August 12 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 27 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Outperform” rating.