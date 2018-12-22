Benchmark Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 50.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $418,000, down from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 52 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 945 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $153.87M, down from 997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $173.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40 shares to 9,980 shares, valued at $2.07 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation by 75 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. 20,000 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares with value of $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.