Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rop (ROP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. The insider KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066. On Tuesday, June 26 the insider WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold $176,910. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $149,750 on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Gatan Acquisition Requires Further UK Review – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT adds HaulFox, Strategy Systems, four others to TMS Integration – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Monday, July 31. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $25700 target. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 31 report. Argus Research initiated the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ROP in report on Sunday, February 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 24 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Btim Corporation invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gateway Advisers Ltd Co holds 5,588 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 34 shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 152,018 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strs Ohio has 238,900 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 760 shares. Hikari accumulated 71,020 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,651 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 546,954 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).