Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 15.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 3,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,091 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.11 million, down from 23,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $594.37. About 153,248 shares traded or 171.92% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 18.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 8,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.20 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 300 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,684 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 558,703 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,900 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 9,568 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 37 shares. West Oak Capital Llc has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Captrust Financial holds 0% or 18 shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 0.03% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0% or 4,351 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested 0.45% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Bessemer Group Inc reported 47 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, September 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, June 16.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 90,736 shares to 155,729 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $172 target in Wednesday, January 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, December 4 by Tigress Financial. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Buy”. On Thursday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, January 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny invested in 21,935 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 155,740 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Davenport And Limited Liability stated it has 389,032 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 281,628 shares. James Invest holds 0.53% or 57,452 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.65M shares. Sanders Cap Limited reported 7.51M shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorp Na has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 48,876 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 816,551 shares. Moreover, Citizens Northern has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12,700 are held by Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 376,531 shares. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 4.41% or 53,360 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc invested 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

