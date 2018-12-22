Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 92.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $803,000, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77 million shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 46,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,090 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $430,000, down from 84,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, February 12 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”. TheStreet upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 21 report. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northrock Partners Lc owns 11,789 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 4,324 shares. 18,782 were accumulated by Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. 13.86M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.08% or 1.01M shares. Community Fin Svcs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, Vermont-based fund reported 35,235 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 166,392 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 13,787 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 409,700 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Bell Savings Bank has 28,697 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 460,399 shares. Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.41% stake. 10 reported 1.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $445.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 56,131 shares to 49,632 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,552 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International In (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. SunTrust upgraded the shares of FLIR in report on Monday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Seaport Global Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, September 5. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of FLIR in report on Wednesday, February 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. Imperial Capital maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Thursday, March 22 with “In-Line” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yhb Advsr holds 0.07% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 61,878 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 5,485 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Tennessee-based Highland Limited Co has invested 0.08% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited holds 0.13% or 65,730 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech stated it has 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aureus Asset has 6,356 shares. 17,472 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Company. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Patten holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru stated it has 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 62,917 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 6,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. Another trade for 42,912 shares valued at $2.67M was sold by FRANK JEFFREY. The insider LEWIS EARL R sold $1.25 million.