California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 3.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,369 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.56 million, down from 308,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 930,858 shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 1.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 46,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,090 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $430,000, down from 84,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS

Among 14 analysts covering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Sonoco Products Company had 43 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 10. On Friday, December 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. On Friday, March 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 12 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of SON in report on Monday, November 23 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. On Sunday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 23 by Vertical Research. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SON’s profit will be $78.85M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SON shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 0.78% more from 69.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has 3,763 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,396 shares in its portfolio. Engines Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Liability reported 20,056 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 517,558 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.11% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 152,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 87,140 shares. 23,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 0.16% or 2.97 million shares. 615,419 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Chem National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 105,974 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Neuberger Berman Ltd owns 133,930 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 3,813 shares in its portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $77.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 359,120 shares to 531,175 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $1.75 million activity. McLeland Allan H sold 105 shares worth $5,898. Harrell James A. III also sold $41,838 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Friday, November 16. $38,115 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) was sold by Thompson Marcy J on Monday, October 22. The insider Fuller Rodger D sold 1,884 shares worth $104,946. $74,137 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) was sold by ARTHUR VICKI B on Friday, July 20.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 26 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, July 26 with “Market Perform”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, April 9. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. William Blair upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, October 13. William Blair has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, December 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by TheStreet on Wednesday, August 26. The rating was maintained by CFRA on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 23 by UBS.