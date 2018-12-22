Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (ALL) by 342.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,930 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $486,000, up from 1,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM) by 30.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 396,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 895,135 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.00M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bank of America Stock Is a Strong Play for Contrarians Today – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Top Macro Quant Expert Talks Algorithmic Trading – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,661 shares. 186,105 are owned by Chilton Management Limited Co. Lederer Counsel Ca reported 22,545 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. 4,880 were reported by Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Llc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 104,421 are owned by Choate Inv Advsrs. Zacks Investment owns 844,731 shares. Wilsey Asset Incorporated holds 147,527 shares or 7.23% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt has 2.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 699,029 shares. Pennsylvania owns 341,283 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda Capital Inc reported 63,601 shares stake. Woodstock Corp holds 50,179 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Co invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc holds 38,597 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,813 shares to 310,759 shares, valued at $58.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Sf Inc. by 15,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. Berenberg initiated JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, July 13 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $100.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 13.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $102 target in Monday, November 6 report. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Merten Jesse E had sold 696 shares worth $64,118.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Choate Invest Advsr reported 12,525 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 2,794 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co invested in 9,566 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.19% or 836,188 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 14,413 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,538 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.17% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co reported 5,405 shares stake. 19,599 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability reported 8,735 shares stake. 3.56M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,033 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 20,185 shares.