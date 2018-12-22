Ally Financial Has Raised Mckesson (MCK) Stake; Advisory Research Lowered Its Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) stake by 23.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 9,270 shares as Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)’s stock declined 4.47%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 29,892 shares with $1.63M value, down from 39,162 last quarter. Mcgrath Rentcorp now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 179,909 shares traded or 60.18% up from the average. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 10.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Ally Financial Inc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 30.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ally Financial Inc acquired 7,000 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Ally Financial Inc holds 30,000 shares with $3.98M value, up from 23,000 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $21.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold MGRC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 19.79 million shares or 2.60% more from 19.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advisors Limited invested in 18,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hcsf Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 10.82% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 320 are held by Fmr Llc. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 7,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 34,948 shares. Capital Mngmt Assoc has invested 0.47% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Campbell Company Invest Adviser Lc reported 11,109 shares. Prudential stated it has 49,150 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,606 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Victory Capital Inc accumulated 22,816 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 599 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 8,895 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability reported 369,583 shares.

Advisory Research Inc increased Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 905,335 shares to 2.05M valued at $75.31 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 628,566 shares and now owns 6.70 million shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $19.59M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.80% negative EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $411,177 activity. The insider Lieffrig John sold $69,890. $97,573 worth of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was sold by PRATT KEITH E. The insider Skenesky John P sold 1,423 shares worth $79,332. The insider STRADFORD DENNIS P sold $164,382.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. COLES N ANTHONY also sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares. 1,350 shares were sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA, worth $173,732 on Friday, August 31. JACOBS M CHRISTINE also sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares.

