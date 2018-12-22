Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Iac Interactivecorp (IACI) stake by 55.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 65,275 shares as Iac Interactivecorp (IACI)’s stock 0.00%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 181,875 shares with $39.42M value, up from 116,600 last quarter. Iac Interactivecorp now has $ valuation. It closed at $50.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADT had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 9. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $12 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $12.5 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold IACI shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 69.57 million shares or 1.05% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.01 million activity. On Monday, December 3 Schiffman Glenn sold $182,110 worth of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) or 1,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 8.08M shares traded or 312.86% up from the average. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 22/05/2018 – Shareholder Class Action Complaint Filed Against ADT Inc. — ADT; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: SKT Rtg Unaffected By ADT Cap Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ADT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC ADT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.45 BLN TO $4.55 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ADT 1Q Loss $157M

