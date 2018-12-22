American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 15.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 3.99M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 7.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.03M, up from 45,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 2.17 million shares traded or 132.05% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JWN in report on Monday, November 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Friday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, May 15. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 18 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 2. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Brean Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has invested 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fincl Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 101,033 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 11,038 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0% or 9,927 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Co owns 22,692 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 416,925 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Johnson Finance holds 380 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,741 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bbt Management Lc has 0.32% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,360 shares. 5,991 were reported by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $32.86 million activity. 53,024 shares were sold by SARI ROBERT, worth $3.48M on Monday, September 10. Deputy Christine sold $759,745 worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, September 10. $6.38 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. NORDSTROM BLAKE W had sold 127,251 shares worth $7.83M. $6.29 million worth of stock was sold by NORDSTROM PETER E on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 75,800 shares valued at $4.99 million was sold by Worzel Ken.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity. Shares for $4.53 million were sold by SALAMONE DENIS J on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $84,200 were sold by Ledgett Richard H. Jr.. Shares for $133,792 were sold by Meister Doris P.. Siddique Sabeth sold $153,264 worth of stock.

Among 28 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. M&T Bank had 104 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTB in report on Thursday, October 20 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, April 17. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 21 by Portales. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Monday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Wood on Thursday, October 1 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold MTB shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 108.74 million shares or 2.98% less from 112.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 197,270 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 34,747 shares. Lloyds Bk Gru Public Ltd reported 391 shares. Carlson LP reported 1.24% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Trexquant Inv LP holds 11,406 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 65,416 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 13,550 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company owns 2,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,446 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited reported 23,200 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Checchi Advisers Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 1,303 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 15,121 shares stake.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $486.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 5,000 shares to 72,625 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,005 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

