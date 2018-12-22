Alps Advisors Inc decreased Seabridge Gold (SA) stake by 40.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc sold 77,410 shares as Seabridge Gold (SA)’s stock rose 12.89%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 113,402 shares with $1.47M value, down from 190,812 last quarter. Seabridge Gold now has $724.93M valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 848,747 shares traded or 73.35% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake

Among 4 analysts covering Saga (LON:SAGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saga had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, September 27. Peel Hunt maintained Saga plc (LON:SAGA) on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 2. Peel Hunt maintained Saga plc (LON:SAGA) on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, September 27. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Thursday, September 20. The stock of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by JP Morgan. See Saga plc (LON:SAGA) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.10% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 102.4. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Saga plc (LON:SAGA) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saga plc provides insurance, travel, personal finance, and healthcare services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.15 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 16,497 shares to 42,535 valued at $4.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 11,765 shares and now owns 18,769 shares. L Brands Inc (LTD) was raised too.

