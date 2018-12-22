Alps Advisors Upped By $738,944 Its Caci Intl (CACI) Holding; USA Truck (USAK) Has 1.63 Sentiment

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.64, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 49 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 30 trimmed and sold positions in USA Truck Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.76 million shares, down from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding USA Truck Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Caci Intl (CACI) stake by 251.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 4,016 shares as Caci Intl (CACI)’s stock declined 18.17%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 5,615 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 1,599 last quarter. Caci Intl now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 484,656 shares traded or 77.42% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,620 activity.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 75,280 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) has declined 8.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $118.24 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 5.49 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.35 per share. USAK’s profit will be $4.55 million for 6.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.37% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 86,470 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 30,746 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 107,794 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 147,900 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,317 shares to 2,443 valued at $659,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Randgold Res (NASDAQ:GOLD) stake by 228,497 shares and now owns 94,320 shares. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. Wallace William S had sold 90 shares worth $16,358 on Wednesday, November 14. MUTRYN THOMAS A sold $962,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 146 shares valued at $28,260 was sold by PHILLIPS WARREN R. On Monday, August 20 the insider Johnson Gregory G sold $94,500.

