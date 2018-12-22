AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF) had an increase of 105.14% in short interest. AIVAF’s SI was 914,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 105.14% from 445,800 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1829 days are for AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF)’s short sellers to cover AIVAF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 243 shares traded. Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AIVAF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 6.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 2,111 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 30,148 shares with $5.04 million value, down from 32,259 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $134.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,236 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,341 shares. Btc Mgmt Inc invested in 1,230 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Schnieders owns 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,660 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 7,654 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northstar Inv Limited Liability Com holds 84,629 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 35,506 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 44,684 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). M Secs stated it has 5,881 shares. Horan Cap holds 799 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 15. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. Evercore upgraded the shares of MCD in report on Monday, October 15 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, November 28. Morgan Stanley maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. DeBiase Francesca A. sold $2.67M worth of stock or 15,136 shares. Shares for $35.32M were sold by Easterbrook Stephen. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Krulewitch Jerome N sold $562,335. On Thursday, October 25 Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 4,782 shares.

