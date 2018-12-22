Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 2,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,148 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, down from 32,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 79,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,220 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $254,000, down from 82,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Instinet on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 28. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $191.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Shares for $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick. 3,192 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N. Easterbrook Stephen sold 201,123 shares worth $35.32M.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 9,268 shares to 45,941 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mth T by 26,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 786,349 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,293 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 213,019 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation invested in 1,761 shares. L And S Advisors Incorporated holds 0.17% or 8,053 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 91,910 shares. Bankshares owns 6,927 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Birmingham Management Company Al has invested 2.95% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 4,403 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 34,049 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,450 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 5 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. Citigroup reinitiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Leerink Swann. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by SunTrust. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citizens And Northern Corporation stated it has 25,059 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 97,809 shares. Private Na accumulated 11,034 shares. Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northern Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 60,739 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Leisure Management stated it has 0.69% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Somerset Tru owns 38 shares. Mai Cap accumulated 89,633 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 19,918 shares. Amg Trust Comml Bank invested in 0.12% or 26,751 shares. 44,167 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability. The Iowa-based Iowa Bancshares has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 267,932 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 69,945 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $749.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 8,000 shares to 13,510 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 5,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

