Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,981 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.44M, down from 115,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 7,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,066 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 24. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 10. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 11. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, February 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $87.0 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, April 22 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 23 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26 with “Sell”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MO in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Thursday, July 30. Citigroup downgraded the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 30 by Barclays Capital.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 7,384 shares to 331,511 shares, valued at $44.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Altria & Cronos Rumor: What â€˜Big Tobaccoâ€™ Gets If It Becomes â€˜Big Cannabisâ€™ – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: Altria, Cronos Make A Good Team (NYSE:MO)(NASDAQ:CRON) – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Buying The Dip In Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

