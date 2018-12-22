Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 14,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,693 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.66M, down from 144,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 27. Pacific Crest maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1150.0 target in Thursday, September 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 5. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by GBH Insights with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 4 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 4 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, August 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by DA Davidson.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. On Monday, October 29 the insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M. $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, April 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Thursday, January 11. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $137.0 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 5 with “Hold”.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,717 shares to 68,190 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).