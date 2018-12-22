Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 53,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.98 million, down from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 318,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 893,667 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.71 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Of Virginia invested in 320 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&R Management Inc stated it has 2,612 shares. Lloyds Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 70 shares. 16,374 were reported by Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 65,650 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,706 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 739 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Counsel Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Florida-based Ws Lllp has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Capital Mgmt holds 350 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 6.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,804 shares. 66,090 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Sfmg Ltd stated it has 1,674 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92 million. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31M. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66M. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by McGrath Judith A.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $867.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 20,500 shares to 286,500 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. had sold 17,000 shares worth $1.45 million on Tuesday, September 18. 150,000 shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D, worth $11.86 million on Friday, June 29. Shares for $223,403 were sold by Campion Andrew. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5.

