Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 99.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 116,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41,000, down from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 2.59 million shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 16 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Liability. 2,458 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. 2,035 were accumulated by Grp One Trading L P. 30,742 were reported by Dean Inv Assoc Lc. 10,720 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bridgewater Assocs LP stated it has 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Girard Prtnrs holds 0% or 83 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,723 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $357,150 activity. On Wednesday, June 27 ALBI JOSEPH R sold $175,175 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1,750 shares. On Thursday, August 30 the insider STEWART LISA A bought $26,897. TEAGUE L PAUL also sold $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, June 27.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,280 shares to 173,038 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental Us Small Company Etf (FNDA) by 19,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Lg Co Etf (FNDF).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy: 65% Profit Growth At $59 WTI – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Still Cheap Despite Recent Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why NIO, Resolute Energy, and Zayo Group Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy -5.5% after Q2 earnings miss, production slips from Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Says Large-Cap Energy Stocks Are Cheap: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 163 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8. UBS maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 24. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of XEC in report on Friday, December 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.47 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Transport Services +4%, says Amazon to lease 10 additional aircraft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon plans chips in Intel’s territory – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aegis names internet M&A potentials for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sfmg Lc has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,674 shares. Department Mb Fin State Bank N A invested in 8,423 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 4.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,958 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Lc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Fincl Ser holds 6.95% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 11.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B And reported 1,758 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Mngmt owns 290 shares. Rmb Management Limited Company has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 579 shares. Argent holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,190 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 28 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, January 30. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Suntrust Robinson with “Neutral”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2525 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2250 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $2.32M on Tuesday, August 21. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31 million on Monday, October 29. 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2.