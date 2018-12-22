Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 49.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 83,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,388 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, down from 168,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38M shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 519 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.17M, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Management has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,650 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 28,600 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,082 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,735 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 655 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,471 shares. Monroe Financial Bank And Trust Mi owns 459 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment holds 3,331 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 275 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Tx holds 323 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 14,295 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 26,981 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8,001 shares to 409,562 shares, valued at $56.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.64% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fil Limited holds 1.75 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.16% or 68,762 shares. Guinness Asset holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & owns 2.28 million shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 143,425 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 100 shares. 6,888 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. Bb&T reported 18,895 shares. 346,426 were accumulated by Cap Advisers. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 103,369 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,600 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $189,132 activity. 8,019 shares were sold by Quinn John S, worth $268,726. The insider Zarcone Dominick P bought $53,094. Laroyia Varun bought $26,500 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Friday, October 26.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $11.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 35,049 shares to 375,090 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.