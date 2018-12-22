Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 63.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group bought 168 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $863,000, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 61,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.26 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 886,094 shares traded or 90.79% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 144,042 shares to 318,035 shares, valued at $57.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,099 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A. 437 shares valued at $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22 million. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 921,079 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 9,058 shares. 812 were accumulated by Roberts Glore Company Il. Sit Investment Assoc reported 8,580 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,001 shares. Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation reported 113 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 6.29% or 730,620 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp reported 1,014 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co holds 82,996 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 102,931 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Cadence Cap Management Llc holds 194 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Com New York invested in 2.45% or 13,029 shares. 13,101 are held by Bainco Int Invsts. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership has 11,475 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 36,442 shares or 5.83% of all its holdings.

