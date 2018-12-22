Mark Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Asset Management Corp sold 1,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.86M, down from 19,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Mark Asset Management Corp, which manages about $461.09M and $422.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48,468 shares to 165,640 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,922 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.56% or 5,059 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Generation Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 55,012 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Ajo LP reported 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,266 are owned by Edgestream Prtnrs L P. Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 129 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aviance Partners Limited Liability reported 2.94% stake. 25.55 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Stock Yards Natl Bank And reported 12,225 shares stake. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 0.1% or 7,676 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,219 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,620 shares. Leavell Inv Management has 789 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 39,873 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock or 181 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of stock. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $4.01 million. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15.

