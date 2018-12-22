Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 330 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.81M, down from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 88.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 125,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $499,000, down from 141,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 23,000 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,423 were reported by Blue Finance Capital Inc. American Natl Ins Communication Tx has 29,070 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.51% or 741 shares. City Trust Fl holds 1.89% or 2,354 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.21% or 8,470 shares. Central Secs Corporation reported 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 6,818 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Mgmt invested in 1.66% or 1,200 shares. Lincoln National holds 4,229 shares. The New York-based Private Advisors has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,706 were reported by Ballentine Llc. 22,325 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania accumulated 103 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 823,670 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. On Thursday, November 15 Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 181 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Monness reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $850 target in Wednesday, October 5 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 27.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,964 shares to 186,303 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.28 million for 6.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.