Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 44.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 32,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,575 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.55M, down from 73,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, up from 2,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 63,609 shares to 89,014 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 109,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Agreement to Acquire the Technology Business of M*Modal for $1B – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $418.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,860 shares to 693,945 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. 2,054 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $3.87M was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. McGrath Judith A sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.09M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon will charge sellers for safety violations – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon opens sortation center in Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Gets Mauled by Bear Market, and the Dow Isnâ€™t Far Behind – Barron’s” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.